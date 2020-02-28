Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $440.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $440.00 price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $371.71 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $392.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.