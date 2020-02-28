Neumark (NEU) Price Tops $0.11

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Neumark token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Liqui. Neumark has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $1,122.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.02524980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00217488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,066,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,535,030 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitBay, Liqui, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.