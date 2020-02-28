Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Market Cap Reaches $80,508.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011701 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $80,508.00 and approximately $7,122.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00518687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.51 or 0.06718344 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00065910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029598 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005534 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

