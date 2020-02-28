Neutral Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price

News coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $273.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,198.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

