New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Haas bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,822.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 131,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 45,991 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

NBEV opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

