New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates stock. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. New England Realty Associates makes up 0.8% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.58% of New England Realty Associates as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEAMERICAN:NEN opened at $59.50 on Friday. New England Realty Associates has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $66.39.

About New England Realty Associates

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

