New England Realty Associates LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

New England Realty Associates has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NEN stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.50. 1,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578. New England Realty Associates has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $66.39.

About New England Realty Associates

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

