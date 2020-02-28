New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.62% of New Media Investment Group worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get New Media Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NEWM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 6,109,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.75 million, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

New Media Investment Group Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.