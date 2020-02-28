New Mountain Finance Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.1%.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 2,817,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,905. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

