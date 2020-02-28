New Senior Investment Group Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

New Senior Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. New Senior Investment Group has a payout ratio of -140.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of SNR stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. 1,275,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,108. The company has a market cap of $510.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 30.57% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. As a group, analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.