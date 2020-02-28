New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. 504,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $34.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.