New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,100 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,512,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 44,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,326,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $843.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.78.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

HEES has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

