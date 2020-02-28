New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.37% of Re/Max worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMAX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73,563 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at $2,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Re/Max during the 4th quarter worth about $2,247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 1,897.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of RMAX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.32. 5,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

