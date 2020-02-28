New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Simmons First National worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 17,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

