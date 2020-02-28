New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPBI. Stephens dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 19,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $203,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

