New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Oceaneering International worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $109,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 39,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

