New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

SEA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. 114,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,275. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

