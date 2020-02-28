New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Scholastic worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 12.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 48.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Scholastic by 76.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scholastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,647. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.85. Scholastic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

