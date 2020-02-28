New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,806 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of BMC Stock worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BMC Stock by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 127,419 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,292. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.93. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

