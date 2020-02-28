New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.31 Million Stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Acacia Communications worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIA. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,967,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth $15,135,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $12,958,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $7,289,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the third quarter valued at $5,220,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,322. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

