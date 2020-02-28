New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,547,000 after buying an additional 858,438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 559,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. 181,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,225. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

