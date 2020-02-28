New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Workiva worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 69.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 130.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,260. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. Workiva Inc has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

