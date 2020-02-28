New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.40 Million Position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of National Western Life Group worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in National Western Life Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 53,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Western Life Group by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Western Life Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWLI traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.45. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.55. The company has a market cap of $873.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.87. National Western Life Group Inc has a 1-year low of $235.01 and a 1-year high of $309.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWLI. BidaskClub raised National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

