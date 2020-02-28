New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.43 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Terex worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Terex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Terex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Terex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $199,462.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $390,723.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,067 shares of company stock worth $477,105. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 84,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,520. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.54%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

