New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,357 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Laureate Education worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 80.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after buying an additional 1,518,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5,006.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 612,235 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 6.8% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,238. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. Laureate Education Inc has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

