New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.49 Million Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after buying an additional 1,692,857 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

TPH traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 238,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,742. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

