New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,925 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Perficient worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,333 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. 28,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,278. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

