New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Park National worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Park National by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Park National by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 172,792 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRK stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.50. 1,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,377. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $86.85 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

