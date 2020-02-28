New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.60 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 98,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

AKR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

