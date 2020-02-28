New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of NMI worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in NMI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NMI by 57.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NMI by 37.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.93. 30,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMIH. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

In related news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 50,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $1,659,945.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,347.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 76,875 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $2,537,643.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,788,532.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

