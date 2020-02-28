New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181,009 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 82.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 827,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,431. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNN. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

