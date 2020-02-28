New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Anixter International worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,931,000 after buying an additional 95,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.22. 21,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Anixter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

AXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

