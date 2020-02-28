New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 780,838 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.98.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

