New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Washington Federal worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth $201,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.37. 32,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAFD. Stephens assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

