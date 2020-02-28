New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,980,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 181.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 65.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 11,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. ABM Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.