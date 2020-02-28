New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,580,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,661 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 365,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,825.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,808.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 159,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,118. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

