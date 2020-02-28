New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Cannae worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 4.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cannae by 60.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cannae in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,216. Cannae Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNNE. TheStreet raised Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,801.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

