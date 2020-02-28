New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Continental Building Products worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $377,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,796.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,258 shares of company stock worth $1,106,113 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBPX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBPX remained flat at $$36.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. Continental Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

