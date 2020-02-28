New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,900 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Potlatchdeltic worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $178,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

