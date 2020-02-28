New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,971 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Select Medical worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after buying an additional 357,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $2,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 95.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1,548.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

NYSE SEM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

