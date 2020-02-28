New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,021 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,021 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 357.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 45.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 99,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,013. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.