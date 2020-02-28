New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Atrion worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atrion by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Atrion news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,830.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Emile A. Battat acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $686.25 per share, with a total value of $686,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 148,673 shares in the company, valued at $102,026,846.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATRI stock traded up $19.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $644.00. 71 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.15. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $603.00 and a 52-week high of $948.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $699.34 and its 200 day moving average is $744.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

