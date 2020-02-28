New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,619 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,619 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Cloudera worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,361 shares of company stock worth $4,356,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 193,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. ValuEngine lowered Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

