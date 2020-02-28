New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,793 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,793 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Delek US worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,613,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Delek US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 877,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,408,000 after buying an additional 270,289 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE DK traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 71,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.