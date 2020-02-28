New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,900 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 312,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.