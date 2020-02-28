New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,600 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 263,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,630. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

