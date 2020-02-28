New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,700 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sidoti boosted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,058. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.98%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

