New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,200 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Ares Management worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ares Management by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

