New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,400 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Plexus worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Plexus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,267,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,272,000 after buying an additional 575,861 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 1,143,563 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.96. 2,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,140. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

