New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,800 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. State Street Corp increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 195,610 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 220,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.64. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 33.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

